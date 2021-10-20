Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 502 new cases, 36 new deaths on October 20

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 502 new cases and 36 new deaths on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 754,027 and the total number of deaths to 14,424.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 19 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 6 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 380 hospitalized patients with 55 on ventilators.

For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE

In our area, 76 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,341 total confirmed cases and 581 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: