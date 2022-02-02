BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,873 new cases and 37 new deaths on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,179,814 and the total number of deaths to 15,781.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 40 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 1,912 hospitalized patients with 171 on ventilators.

In our area, 784 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 48,320 total confirmed cases and 655 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: