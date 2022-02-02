BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,873 new cases and 37 new deaths on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,179,814 and the total number of deaths to 15,781.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 40 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 1,912 hospitalized patients with 171 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 784 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 48,320 total confirmed cases and 655 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 48,320 cases, 655 deaths (309 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 11,579 cases, 126 deaths (106 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,590 cases, 125 deaths (45 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 6,665 cases, 153 deaths (49 new cases)
- Union Parish –6,570 cases, 119 deaths (58 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,177 cases, 84 deaths (42 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –4,836 cases, 86 deaths (43 new cases and 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish –4,093 cases, 66 deaths (16 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,174 cases, 57 deaths (5 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,147 cases, 58 deaths (39 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,395 cases, 53 deaths (15 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –3,956 cases, 49 deaths (19 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,566 cases, 50 deaths (4 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,346 cases, 35 deaths (3 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,898 cases, 44 deaths (18 new cases and 1 new death)
- Tensas Parish – 930 cases, 10 deaths (13 new case)