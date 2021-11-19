Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 481 new cases, 14 new deaths on November 19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 481 new cases and 14 new deaths on Friday, November 19, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 767,330 and the total number of deaths to 14,749.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 1 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Friday; coming to a total of 200 hospitalized patients with 33 on ventilators.
In our area, 94 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,954 total confirmed cases and 595 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 31,954 cases, 595 deaths (25 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,187 cases, 116 deaths (12 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,510 cases, 116 deaths (3 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,750 cases, 140 deaths (5 new cases)
- Union Parish –4,107 cases, 107 deaths (9 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,361 cases, 79 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish –3,247 cases, 79 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish –2,807 cases, 64 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,263 cases, 53 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,647 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,070 cases, 51 deaths (7 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,773 cases, 46 deaths (12 new case)
- Catahoula Parish –1,785 cases, 48 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,644 cases, 31 deaths (5 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,289 cases, 39 deaths (12 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –535 cases, 10 deaths (0 new cases)