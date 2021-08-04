Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,778 new cases, 44 new deaths on August 4

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,778 new cases and 44 new deaths on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 562,319 and the total number of deaths to 11,129.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 135 Wednesday and the use of ventilators increased by 2 , bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,247 with 224 on ventilators.

In our area there were 451 new cases, 1 case was rescinded and 3 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 21,662 total confirmed cases and 472 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: