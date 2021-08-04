Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,778 new cases, 44 new deaths on August 4

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,778 new cases and 44 new deaths on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 562,319 and the total number of deaths to 11,129.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 135 Wednesday and the use of ventilators increased by 2 , bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,247 with 224 on ventilators.
In our area there were 451 new cases, 1 case was rescinded and 3 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 21,662 total confirmed cases and 472 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 21,662 cases, 472 deaths (185 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 5,184 cases, 96 deaths (61 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 3,351 cases, 80 deaths (23 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 3,167 cases, 108 deaths (9 new cases)
- Union Parish –2,791 cases, 85 deaths (32 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 2,854 cases, 58 deaths (23 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –2,278 cases, 62 deaths (15 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,193 cases, 52 deaths (16 new cases)
- Madison Parish –1,725 cases, 44 deaths (11 new cases and 1 new death)
- Winn Parish –1,785 cases, 48 deaths (28 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,303 cases, 42 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish –1,926 cases, 38 deaths (11 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,338 cases, 39 deaths (14 new cases and 1 new death)
- East Carroll Parish –1,206 cases, 28 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 1,265 cases, 30 deaths (1 rescinded case and 1 new death)
- Tensas Parish –386 cases, 8 deaths (7 new cases)