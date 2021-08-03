Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,725 new cases, 59 new deaths on August 3

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,725 new cases and 59 new deaths on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 557,540 and the total number of deaths to 11,085.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 128 Monday and the use of ventilators increased by 9 , bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,112 with 222 on ventilators.

In our area there were 392 new cases , 9 cases were rescinded and 8 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 21,477 total confirmed cases and 472 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: