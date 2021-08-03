Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,725 new cases, 59 new deaths on August 3

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,725 new cases and 59 new deaths on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 557,540 and the total number of deaths to 11,085.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 128 Monday and the use of ventilators increased by 9 , bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,112 with 222 on ventilators.
In our area there were 392 new cases , 9 cases were rescinded and 8 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 21,477 total confirmed cases and 472 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 21,477 cases, 472 deaths (206 new cases and 3 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 5,184 cases, 96 deaths (13 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 3,328 cases, 80 deaths (21 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 3,158 cases, 108 deaths (32 new cases)
- Union Parish –2,791 cases, 85 deaths (33 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 2,854 cases, 58 deaths (13 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –2,263 cases, 62 deaths (29 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,177 cases, 52 deaths (8 new cases)
- Madison Parish –1,714 cases, 43 deaths (10 new cases)
- Winn Parish –1,757 cases, 48 deaths (9 new cases and 1 new death)
- West Carroll Parish –1,302 cases, 42 deaths (7 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –1,915 cases, 38 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,324 cases, 38 deaths (6 new cases and 1 new death)
- East Carroll Parish –1,205 cases, 28 deaths (3 new cases and 3 new deaths)
- Caldwell Parish – 1,266 cases, 29 deaths (7 rescinded cases)
- Tensas Parish –386 cases, 8 deaths (2 rescinded cases)