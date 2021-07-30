Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,413 new cases, 20 new deaths on July 30

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,313 new cases and 31 new deaths on Friday, July 30, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 541,679 and the total number of deaths to 10,999.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 120 Friday and the use of ventilators increased by 5 , bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,740 with 167 on ventilators.

Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 20,915 total confirmed cases and 469 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: