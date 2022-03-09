BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 412 new cases and 19 new deaths on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,229,337 and the total number of deaths to 16,832.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 20 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 266 hospitalized patients with 27 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 48 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,404 total confirmed cases and 720 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,404 cases, 720 deaths (19 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,185 cases, 137 deaths (1 new case)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,834 cases, 132 deaths (4 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,319 cases, 174 deaths (4 new cases)
- Union Parish –6,894 cases, 129 deaths (2 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,671 cases, 94 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish –5,077 cases, 89 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish –4,344 cases, 72 deaths (10 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,412 cases, 61 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish –3,614 cases, 61 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish –4,192 cases, 53 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,690 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,521 cases, 38 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,251 cases, 52 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 983 cases, 11 deaths (2 new cases)