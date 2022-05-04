BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 406 new cases and 2 new deaths on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,239,469 and the total number of deaths to 17,270.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 14 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 54 hospitalized patients with 3 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 14 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,677 total confirmed cases and 751 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,677 cases, 751 deaths (9 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,245 cases, 145 deaths (0 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,860 cases, 134 deaths (2 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,345 cases, 178 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,922 cases, 134 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 6,725 cases, 97 deaths (0 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,095 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,408 cases, 76 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,259 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 4,443 cases, 64 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,628 cases, 66 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,265 cases, 60 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,695 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,538 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,614 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 988 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)