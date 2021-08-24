Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,814 new cases, 139 new deaths on August 24

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,814 new cases and 139 new deaths on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 664,618 and the total number of deaths to 12,116.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 18 on Tuesday and the use of ventilators has not changed, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,856 with 480 on ventilators

In our area, 411 new cases and 16 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 25,978 total confirmed cases and 497 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: