Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,814 new cases, 139 new deaths on August 24

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,814 new cases and 139 new deaths on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 664,618 and the total number of deaths to 12,116.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 18 on Tuesday and the use of ventilators has not changed, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,856 with 480 on ventilators
In our area, 411 new cases and 16 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 25,978 total confirmed cases and 497 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 25,978 cases, 497 deaths ( 226 new cases and 6 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 5,851 cases, 100 deaths (24 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 3,897 cases, 88 deaths (38 new cases and 3 new deaths)
- Franklin Parish – 3,617 cases, 116 deaths (33 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –3,271 cases, 90 deaths (24 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 3,439 cases, 62 deaths (7 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –2,734 cases, 65 deaths (8 new cases and 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish –2,427 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases and 1 new death)
- Madison Parish –1,854 cases, 47 deaths (8 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,106 cases, 52 deaths (15 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,515 cases, 44 deaths (4 new cases and 1 new death)
- La Salle Parish –2,274 cases, 39 deaths (9 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,522 cases, 41 deaths (5 new cases and 1 new death)
- East Carroll Parish –1,369 cases, 28 deaths (3 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 1,491 cases, 31 deaths (4 new cases and 1 new death)
- Tensas Parish –423 cases, 8 deaths (no change)