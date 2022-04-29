BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 318 new cases and 4 new deaths on Friday, April 29, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,238,011 and the total number of deaths to 17,248.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 1 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Friday; coming to a total of 61 hospitalized patients with 5 on ventilators.
In our area, 30 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,645 total confirmed cases and 750 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,645 cases, 750 deaths (5 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,236 cases, 145 deaths (5 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,853 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,345 cases, 178 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,920 cases, 134 deaths (4 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,721 cases, 97 deaths (0 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,095 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,407 cases, 75 deaths (3 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,257 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,442 cases, 63 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,627 cases, 66 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,264 cases, 60 deaths (10 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,695 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,538 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,613 cases, 55 deaths (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 988 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)