Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,691 new cases, 122 new deaths on August 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,691 new cases and 122 new deaths on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 628,146 and the total number of deaths to 11,706.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 56 on Tuesday and the use of ventilators increased by 24, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 3,012 with 441 on ventilators
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
In our area, 1,553 new cases and 9 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 24,638 total confirmed cases and 484 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 24,638 cases, 484 deaths ( 717 new cases and 3 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 5,683 cases, 100 deaths (17 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Morehouse Parish – 3,714 cases, 83 deaths (13 new cases and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 3,421 cases, 112 deaths (12 new cases and 2 new death)
- Union Parish –3,110 cases, 88 deaths (7 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 3,247 cases, 60 deaths (23 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Concordia Parish –2,610 cases, 62 deaths (no change)
- Jackson Parish –2,344 cases, 56 deaths (6 new cases and 1 new death)
- Madison Parish –1,801 cases, 46 deaths (14 new cases)
- Winn Parish –1,966 cases, 48 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,408 cases, 43 deaths (3 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,158 cases, 39 deaths
- Catahoula Parish –1,456 cases, 39 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,313 cases, 28 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 1,449 cases, 30 deaths (7 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –416 cases, 8 deaths (2 new cases)