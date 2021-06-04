Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 365 new cases, 10 new deaths on June 4

Message from KTVE/KARD: We sincerely apologize to our loyal readers for the delay in up-to-date Coronavirus numbers. Today’s post will have inconsistencies as we are catching the numbers up from last Friday. Our daily update will continue on Monday.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 365 new cases and 10 new deaths on Friday, June 4, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 472,981 and the total number of deaths to 10,615.

The number of probable cases rose to 73,154 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases rose to a total of 399,827. The number of probable deaths rose to a total of 989 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose to 9,626. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased on Friday and the use of ventilators increased as well, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 297 with 30 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 115 new cases and 4 new deaths have been reported in the last week. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,990 total confirmed cases and 414 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: