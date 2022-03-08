BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 345 new cases and 28 new deaths on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,228,925 and the total number of deaths to 16,813.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 8 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 286 hospitalized patients with 28 on ventilators.
In our area, 37 new cases and 6 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,385 total confirmed cases and 719 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,385 cases, 719 deaths (11 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,184 cases, 137 deaths (12 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,830 cases, 132 deaths (3 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,315 cases, 174 deaths (3 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –6,892 cases, 129 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 6,670 cases, 94 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,076 cases, 89 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –4,334 cases, 72 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,411 cases, 61 deaths (2 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,613 cases, 61 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –4,192 cases, 53 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,690 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,519 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases and 3 new deaths)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,251 cases, 52 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 981 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)