Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,428 new cases, 61 new deaths on August 27

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,428 new cases and 61 new deaths on Friday, August 27, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 679,796 and the total number of deaths to 12,359.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

The total number of hospitalized patients as of Friday is to 2,684 with 479 on ventilators.

Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 26,682 total confirmed cases and 502 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: