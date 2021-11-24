Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 337 new cases, 9 new deaths on November 24

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 337 new cases and 9 new deaths on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 769,051 and the total number of deaths to 14,777.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations remained the same and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 194 hospitalized patients with 33 on ventilators.

In our area, 71 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,081 total confirmed cases and 597 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: