BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 332 new cases and 43 new deaths on Friday, March 4, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,228,045 and the total number of deaths to 16,754.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 26 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Friday; coming to a total of 368 hospitalized patients with 41 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 83 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,351 total confirmed cases and 713 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,351 cases, 713 deaths (16 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,170 cases, 137 deaths (2 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,824 cases, 132 deaths (2 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,307 cases, 172 deaths (5 new cases)
- Union Parish –6,890 cases, 129 deaths (1 new case and 2 new deaths)
- Richland Parish – 6,657 cases, 94 deaths (9 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,073 cases, 89 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –4,334 cases, 72 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,408 cases, 61 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,609 cases, 61 deaths (5 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –4,188 cases, 53 deaths (5 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,689 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –2,504 cases, 35 deaths (10 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,245 cases, 52 deaths (20 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 980 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)