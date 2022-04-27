BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 325 new cases and 5 new deaths on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,237,321 and the total number of deaths to 17,240.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 3 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 56 hospitalized patients with 1 on ventilators.
In our area, 10 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,629 total confirmed cases and 749 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,629 cases, 749 deaths (7 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,229 cases, 145 deaths (0 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,853 cases, 134 deaths (1 new case)
- Franklin Parish – 7,344 cases, 178 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,915 cases, 134 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 6,721 cases, 97 deaths (0 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,095 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,402 cases, 75 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,257 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,441 cases, 63 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,626 cases, 66 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 4,253 cases, 60 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,695 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,537 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,609 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 988 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)