Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,194 new cases, 55 new deaths on September 20

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,194 new cases and 55 new deaths on Monday, September 20, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 728,831 and the total number of deaths to 13,473.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 91 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 16 as of Monday; coming to a total of 1,276 hospitalized patients with 235 on ventilators.

In our area, 473 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 29,598 total confirmed cases and 543 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: