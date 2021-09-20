Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,194 new cases, 55 new deaths on September 20

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,194 new cases and 55 new deaths on Monday, September 20, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 728,831 and the total number of deaths to 13,473.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 91 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 16 as of Monday; coming to a total of 1,276 hospitalized patients with 235 on ventilators. For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 473 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 29,598 total confirmed cases and 543 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 29,598 cases, 543 deaths (206 new cases and 2 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 6,632 cases, 111 deaths (43 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,284 cases, 105 deaths (18 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,153 cases, 133 deaths (37 new cases)
- Union Parish –3,786 cases, 98 deaths (34 new cases and 3 new death)
- Richland Parish – 4,056 cases, 74 deaths (28 new cases and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –3,023 cases, 73 deaths (5 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,637 cases, 59 deaths (11 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,125 cases, 51 deaths (15 new cases and 1 new death)
- Winn Parish –2,530 cases, 57 deaths (9 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,832 cases, 46 deaths (25 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,574 cases, 44 deaths (16 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,696 cases, 46 deaths (6 new cases and 1 new death)
- East Carroll Parish –1,480 cases, 30 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,050 cases, 36 deaths (13 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –481 cases, 8 deaths (5 new cases)