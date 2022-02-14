BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,039 new cases and 41 new deaths on Monday, February 14, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,213,437 and the total number of deaths to 16,217.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 176 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 15 as of Monday; coming to a total of 1,135 hospitalized patients with 115 on ventilators.
In our area, 397 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 49,835 total confirmed cases and 677 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 49,835 cases, 677 deaths (126 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 11,983 cases, 130 deaths (43 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,743 cases, 129 deaths (13 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 6,980 cases, 159 deaths (29 new cases)
- Union Parish –6,788 cases, 121 deaths (19 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,382 cases, 90 deaths (17 new cases and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –5,009 cases, 88 deaths (8 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –4,260 cases, 70 deaths (8 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,226 cases, 58 deaths (17 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,325 cases, 59 deaths (25 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,531 cases, 57 deaths (28 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –4,107 cases, 49 deaths (16 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,642 cases, 55 deaths (11 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,471 cases, 35 deaths (28 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,998 cases, 46 deaths (7 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 967 cases, 11 deaths (2 new cases)