BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,993 new cases and 38 new deaths on Friday, February 11, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,210,398 and the total number of deaths to 16,176.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 46 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Friday; coming to a total of 1,311 hospitalized patients with 130 on ventilators.

In our area, 392 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 49,709 total confirmed cases and 677 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: