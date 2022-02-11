BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,993 new cases and 38 new deaths on Friday, February 11, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,210,398 and the total number of deaths to 16,176.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 46 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Friday; coming to a total of 1,311 hospitalized patients with 130 on ventilators.
In our area, 392 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 49,709 total confirmed cases and 677 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 49,709 cases, 677 deaths (132 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 11,940 cases, 129 deaths (28 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,730 cases, 129 deaths (8 new cases and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 6,951 cases, 159 deaths (45 new cases)
- Union Parish –6,769 cases, 121 deaths (16 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,365 cases, 89 deaths (20 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,001 cases, 88 deaths (14 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –4,252 cases, 70 deaths (21 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,209 cases, 58 deaths (7 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,300 cases, 59 deaths (15 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,503 cases, 57 deaths (14 new cases and 1 new death)
- La Salle Parish –4,091 cases, 49 deaths (10 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,631 cases, 55 deaths (9 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,443 cases, 35 deaths (14 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,991 cases, 46 deaths (38 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 965 cases, 11 deaths (1 new case)