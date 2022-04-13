BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 275 new cases and 6 new deaths on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,234,146 and the total number of deaths to 17,191.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 3 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 63 hospitalized patients with 7 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 31 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,571 total confirmed cases and 744 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,571 cases, 744 deaths (18 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,212 cases, 144 deaths (3 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,851 cases, 134 deaths (1 new case)
- Franklin Parish – 7,343 cases, 178 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,913 cases, 132 deaths (2 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 6,714 cases, 95 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,091 cases, 89 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish – 4,389 cases, 75 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,256 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,430 cases, 63 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,624 cases, 65 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,248 cases, 58 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,694 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,537 cases, 38 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,584 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 986 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)