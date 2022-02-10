BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,717 new cases and 72 new deaths on Thursday, February 10, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,207,405 and the total number of deaths to 16,138.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 78 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 14 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 1,357 hospitalized patients with 129 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 379 new cases and 9 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 49,577 total confirmed cases and 675 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 49,577 cases, 675 deaths (89 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 11,912 cases, 129 deaths (37 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,722 cases, 128 deaths (18 new cases and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 6,906 cases, 159 deaths (54 new cases)
- Union Parish –6,753 cases, 121 deaths (22 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,345 cases, 89 deaths (28 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Concordia Parish –4,987 cases, 88 deaths (15 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –4,231 cases, 70 deaths (22 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Madison Parish –3,202 cases, 58 deaths (5 new cases and 1 new death)
- Winn Parish –4,285 cases, 59 deaths (24 new cases and 1 new death)
- West Carroll Parish –3,489 cases, 56 deaths (23 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –4,081 cases, 49 deaths (17 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,622 cases, 55 deaths (6 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,429 cases, 35 deaths (12 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,953 cases, 46 deaths (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 964 cases, 11 deaths (5 new cases)