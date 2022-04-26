BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 265 new cases and 6 new deaths on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,236,996 and the total number of deaths to 17,235.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 21 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 59 hospitalized patients with 0 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 25 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,622 total confirmed cases and 749 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,622 cases, 749 deaths (5 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,229 cases, 145 deaths (7 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,852 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,344 cases, 178 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,914 cases, 133 deaths (0 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,721 cases, 97 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish –5,095 cases, 89 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish – 4,402 cases, 75 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,257 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,441 cases, 63 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,625 cases, 66 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,253 cases, 60 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,695 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,537 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,609 cases, 55 deaths (8 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 988 cases, 11 deaths (1 new case)