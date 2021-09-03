Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,625 new cases, 51 new deaths on September 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,625 new cases and 51 new deaths on Friday, September 3, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 696,900 and the total number of deaths to 12,707.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 148 on Friday and the use of ventilators increased by 6, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,254 with 447 on ventilators

In our area, 532 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 27,646 total confirmed cases and 514 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: