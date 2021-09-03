Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,625 new cases, 51 new deaths on September 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,625 new cases and 51 new deaths on Friday, September 3, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 696,900 and the total number of deaths to 12,707.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 148 on Friday and the use of ventilators increased by 6, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,254 with 447 on ventilators
In our area, 532 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 27,646 total confirmed cases and 514 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 27,646 cases, 514 deaths (177 new cases and 4 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 6,225 cases, 104 deaths (47 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,125 cases, 94 deaths (45 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 3,892 cases, 125 deaths (29 new cases)
- Union Parish –3,510 cases, 92 deaths (31 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 3,756 cases, 70 deaths (43 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –2,873 cases, 67 deaths (33 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,528 cases, 58 deaths (14 new cases)
- Madison Parish –1,991 cases, 49 deaths (18 new cases and 1 new death)
- Winn Parish –2,376 cases, 52 deaths (22 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,682 cases, 44 deaths (20 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,425 cases, 41 deaths (13 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,620 cases, 44 deaths (11 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,441 cases, 28 deaths (15 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 1,616 cases, 32 deaths (10 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –454 cases, 8 deaths (4 new cases)