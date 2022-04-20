BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 262 new cases and 6 new deaths on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,235,683 and the total number of deaths to 17,213.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 1 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 52 hospitalized patients with 2 on ventilators.
In our area, 11 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,593 total confirmed cases and 748 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,593 cases, 748 deaths (4 new cases and 3 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,219 cases, 145 deaths (0 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,851 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,343 cases, 178 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,913 cases, 133 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 6,718 cases, 96 deaths (0 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,094 cases, 89 deaths (3 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,396 cases, 75 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –3,256 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,435 cases, 63 deaths (2 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,625 cases, 65 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,249 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,694 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,537 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,596 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 986 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)