BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 249 new cases and 8 new deaths on Monday, April 4, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,232,762 and the total number of deaths to 17,146.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 6 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Monday; coming to a total of 73 hospitalized patients with 7 on ventilators.
In our area, 74 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,509 total confirmed cases and 740 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,509 cases, 740 deaths (10 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,204 cases, 144 deaths (0 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,847 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,335 cases, 178 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,910 cases, 130 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 6,701 cases, 95 deaths (0 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,085 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,379 cases, 75 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,429 cases, 63 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,622 cases, 65 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,225 cases, 56 deaths (5 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,694 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,534 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,423 cases, 55 deaths (56 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 985 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)