BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 248 new cases and 20 new deaths on Monday, March 21, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,231,246 and the total number of deaths to 17,016.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 42 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 5 as of Monday; coming to a total of 129 hospitalized patients with 12 on ventilators.
In our area, 55 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,476 total confirmed cases and 730 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,476 cases, 730 deaths (13 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,197 cases, 142 deaths (1 new case)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,842 cases, 133 deaths (1 new case)
- Franklin Parish – 7,333 cases, 176 deaths (3 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,907 cases, 130 deaths (2 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,697 cases, 95 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,082 cases, 88 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,370 cases, 74 deaths (3 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,426 cases, 62 deaths (4 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,619 cases, 64 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,206 cases, 56 deaths (4 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,691 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,531 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,296 cases, 54 deaths (22 new cases and 1 new death)
- Tensas Parish – 984 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)