Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 247 new cases, 10 new deaths on November 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 247 new cases and 10 new deaths on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 760,247 and the total number of deaths to 14,565.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 24 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 247 hospitalized patients with 47 on ventilators.

In our area, 34 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,552 total confirmed cases and 586 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: