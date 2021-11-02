Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 247 new cases, 10 new deaths on November 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 247 new cases and 10 new deaths on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 760,247 and the total number of deaths to 14,565.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 24 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 247 hospitalized patients with 47 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 34 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,552 total confirmed cases and 586 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 31,552 cases, 586 deaths (19 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,082 cases, 115 deaths (4 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,471 cases, 116 deaths (2 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,695 cases, 138 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish –4,019 cases, 105 deaths (2 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,312 cases, 79 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish –3,225 cases, 79 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,771 cases, 64 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,241 cases, 52 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,628 cases, 58 deaths (2 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,994 cases, 49 deaths (1 new case 1 new death)
- La Salle Parish –2,731 cases, 46 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,779 cases, 48 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,596 cases, 31 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,241 cases, 39 deaths (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –531 cases, 9 deaths (1 new case)