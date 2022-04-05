BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 246 new cases and 8 new deaths on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,233,008 and the total number of deaths to 17,154.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 6 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 67 hospitalized patients with 6 on ventilators.
In our area, 125 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,517 total confirmed cases and 740 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,517 cases, 740 deaths (8 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,207 cases, 144 deaths (3 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,848 cases, 134 deaths (1 new case)
- Franklin Parish – 7,336 cases, 178 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish – 6,910 cases, 130 deaths (0 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,702 cases, 95 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish –5,085 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,380 cases, 75 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,429 cases, 63 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,622 cases, 65 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,229 cases, 56 deaths (4 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,694 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,534 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,529 cases, 55 deaths (106 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 985 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)