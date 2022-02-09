BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,423 new cases and 51 new deaths on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,204,688 and the total number of deaths to 16,066.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 103 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 11 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 1,435 hospitalized patients with 143 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 336 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 49,488 total confirmed cases and 673 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 49,488 cases, 673 deaths (104 new cases and 4 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 11,875 cases, 129 deaths (33 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,704 cases, 127 deaths (13 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 6,852 cases, 159 deaths (54 new cases)
- Union Parish –6,731 cases, 121 deaths (22 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,317 cases, 87 deaths (14 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –4,972 cases, 88 deaths (13 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –4,209 cases, 68 deaths (8 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,197 cases, 57 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,261 cases, 58 deaths (11 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,466 cases, 56 deaths (3 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –4,064 cases, 49 deaths (8 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,616 cases, 55 deaths (9 new cases and 1 new death)
- East Carroll Parish –2,417 cases, 35 deaths (27 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,951 cases, 46 deaths (13 new cases and 1 new death)
- Tensas Parish – 959 cases, 11 deaths (4 new cases)