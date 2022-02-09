BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,423 new cases and 51 new deaths on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,204,688 and the total number of deaths to 16,066.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 103 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 11 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 1,435 hospitalized patients with 143 on ventilators.

For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE

In our area, 336 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 49,488 total confirmed cases and 673 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: