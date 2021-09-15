Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,371 new cases, 77 new deaths on September 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,371 new cases and 77 new deaths on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 721,795 and the total number of deaths to 13,318.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 91 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 21 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 1,521 hospitalized patients with 276 on ventilators.

In our area, 408 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 29,166 total confirmed cases and 528 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: