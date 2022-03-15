BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 229 new cases and 38 new deaths on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,230,419 and the total number of deaths to 16,950.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 13 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 197 hospitalized patients with 16 on ventilators.
In our area, 18 new cases and 7 new death were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,437 total confirmed cases and 726 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,437 cases, 726 deaths (4 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,194 cases, 139 deaths (4 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,840 cases, 132 deaths (2 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,325 cases, 176 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish –6,901 cases, 130 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 6,681 cases, 94 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,081 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –4,363 cases, 74 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,415 cases, 61 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,615 cases, 63 deaths (1 new case and 2 new deaths)
- La Salle Parish –4,196 cases, 56 deaths (3 new cases and 3 new deaths)
- Catahoula Parish –2,691 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,530 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,254 cases, 52 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 984 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)