BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 228 new cases and 10 new deaths on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,235,421 and the total number of deaths to 17,207.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 5 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 51 hospitalized patients with 2 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 12 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,589 total confirmed cases and 745 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,589 cases, 745 deaths (7 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,219 cases, 145 deaths (3 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,851 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,343 cases, 178 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,913 cases, 132 deaths (0 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,718 cases, 96 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –5,091 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,395 cases, 75 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –3,256 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,433 cases, 63 deaths (2 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,625 cases, 65 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,248 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,694 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,537 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,596 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 986 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)