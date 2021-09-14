Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,200 new cases, 121 new deaths on September 14

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,200 new cases and 121 new deaths on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 719,424 and the total number of deaths to 13,241.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

The total number of hospitalized patients in Louisiana as of Tuesday is 1,612 with 297 on ventilators.

Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 29,052, total confirmed cases and 527 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: