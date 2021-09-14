Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,200 new cases, 121 new deaths on September 14

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,200 new cases and 121 new deaths on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 719,424 and the total number of deaths to 13,241.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
The total number of hospitalized patients in Louisiana as of Tuesday is 1,612 with 297 on ventilators.
Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 29,052, total confirmed cases and 527 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 29,052 cases, 527 deaths
- Lincoln Parish – 6,506 cases, 106 deaths
- Morehouse Parish – 4,233 cases, 103 deaths
- Franklin Parish – 4,027 cases, 131 deaths
- Union Parish –3,688 cases, 93 deaths
- Richland Parish – 3,967 cases, 72 deaths
- Concordia Parish –2,983 cases, 71 deaths
- Jackson Parish –2,603 cases, 59 deaths
- Madison Parish –2,085 cases, 50 deaths
- Winn Parish –2,502 cases, 57 deaths
- West Carroll Parish –1,790 cases, 46 deaths
- La Salle Parish –2,531 cases, 41 deaths
- Catahoula Parish –1,668 cases, 45 deaths
- East Carroll Parish –1,466 cases, 29 deaths
- Caldwell Parish – 1,927 cases, 35 deaths
- Tensas Parish –469 cases, 8 deaths