Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,182 new cases, 52 new deaths on September 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,182 new cases and 52 new deaths on Friday, September 17, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 725,637 and the total number of deaths to 13,418.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 64 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 16 as of Friday; coming to a total of 1,367 hospitalized patients with 251 on ventilators.

In our area, 310 new cases and 10 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 29,392 total confirmed cases and 541 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: