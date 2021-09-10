Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,173 new cases, 64 new deaths on September 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,173 new cases and 64 new deaths on Friday, September 10, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 712,057 and the total number of deaths to 13,056.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 70 on Friday and the use of ventilators decreased by 37, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,755 with 337 on ventilators.

Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 28,681 total confirmed cases and 527 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: