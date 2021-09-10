Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,173 new cases, 64 new deaths on September 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,173 new cases and 64 new deaths on Friday, September 10, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 712,057 and the total number of deaths to 13,056.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 70 on Friday and the use of ventilators decreased by 37, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,755 with 337 on ventilators.
Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 28,681 total confirmed cases and 527 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 28,681 cases, 527 deaths
- Lincoln Parish – 6,417 cases, 106 deaths
- Morehouse Parish – 4,189 cases, 98 deaths
- Franklin Parish – 3,975 cases, 129 deaths
- Union Parish –3,683 cases, 92 deaths
- Richland Parish – 3,917 cases, 72 deaths
- Concordia Parish –2,950 cases, 69 deaths
- Jackson Parish –2,579 cases, 58 deaths
- Madison Parish –2,067 cases, 49 deaths
- Winn Parish –2,466 cases, 54 deaths
- West Carroll Parish –1,761 cases, 46 deaths
- La Salle Parish –2,507 cases, 41 deaths
- Catahoula Parish –1,659 cases, 45 deaths
- East Carroll Parish –1,463 cases, 29 deaths
- Caldwell Parish – 1,800 cases, 33 deaths
- Tensas Parish –463 cases, 8 deaths