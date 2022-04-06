BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 217 new cases and 8 new deaths on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,233,225 and the total number of deaths to 17,162.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 6 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 61 hospitalized patients with 5 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 59 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,521 total confirmed cases and 741 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,521 cases, 741 deaths (4 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,208 cases, 144 deaths (1 new case)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,848 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,337 cases, 178 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish – 6,910 cases, 130 deaths (0 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,702 cases, 95 deaths (0 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,086 cases, 89 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish – 4,381 cases, 75 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)
- Winn Parish – 4,429 cases, 63 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,623 cases, 65 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 4,229 cases, 56 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,694 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,534 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,579 cases, 55 deaths (50 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 985 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)