BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 210 new cases and 7 new deaths on Thursday, April 21, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,235,893 and the total number of deaths to 17,220.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 3 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 55 hospitalized patients with 4 on ventilators.
In our area, 20 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,602 total confirmed cases and 748 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,602 cases, 748 deaths (9 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,219 cases, 145 deaths (0 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,852 cases, 134 deaths (1 new case)
- Franklin Parish – 7,344 cases, 178 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish – 6,914 cases, 133 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 6,720 cases, 96 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,094 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,396 cases, 75 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,256 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,435 cases, 63 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,625 cases, 65 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,251 cases, 59 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,694 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,537 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,599 cases, 55 deaths (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 987 cases, 11 deaths (1 new case)