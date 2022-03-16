BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 190 new cases and 11 new deaths on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,230,609 and the total number of deaths to 16,960.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 15 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 3 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 182 hospitalized patients with 19 on ventilators.

In our area, 39 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,448 total confirmed cases and 726 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: