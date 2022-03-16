BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 190 new cases and 11 new deaths on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,230,609 and the total number of deaths to 16,960.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 15 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 3 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 182 hospitalized patients with 19 on ventilators.
In our area, 39 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,448 total confirmed cases and 726 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,448 cases, 726 deaths (11 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,196 cases, 140 deaths (2 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,842 cases, 133 deaths (2 new cases and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 7,327 cases, 176 deaths (2 new cases)
- Union Parish –6,902 cases, 130 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 6,694 cases, 94 deaths (13 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,082 cases, 89 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish –4,363 cases, 74 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,417 cases, 61 deaths (2 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,619 cases, 63 deaths (4 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –4,196 cases, 56 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,691 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,531 cases, 38 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,254 cases, 53 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)
- Tensas Parish – 984 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)