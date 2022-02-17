BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,872 new cases and 46 new deaths on Thursday, February 17, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,218,262 and the total number of deaths to 16,304.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 66 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 956 hospitalized patients with 106 on ventilators.
In our area, 201 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 49,999 total confirmed cases and 687 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 49,999 cases, 687 deaths (57 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,043 cases, 131 deaths (17 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,771 cases, 131 deaths (15 new cases and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 7,122 cases, 159 deaths (35 new cases)
- Union Parish –6,830 cases, 121 deaths (14 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,487 cases, 92 deaths (13 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,035 cases, 89 deaths (6 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –4,288 cases, 70 deaths (11 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,236 cases, 58 deaths (4 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,349 cases, 60 deaths (5 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,548 cases, 57 deaths (4 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –4,125 cases, 49 deaths (7 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,662 cases, 55 deaths (7 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,474 cases, 35 deaths (3 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,021 cases, 47 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 973 cases, 11 deaths (2 new cases)