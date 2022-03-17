BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 184 new cases and 21 new deaths on Thursday, March 17, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,230,793 and the total number of deaths to 16,981.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 10 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 172 hospitalized patients with 18 on ventilators.
In our area, 17 new cases and 6 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,458 total confirmed cases and 730 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,458 cases, 730 deaths (10 new cases and 4 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,197 cases, 141 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,842 cases, 133 deaths (0 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,327 cases, 176 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish –6,904 cases, 130 deaths (2 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,694 cases, 94 deaths (0 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,082 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –4,363 cases, 74 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,419 cases, 62 deaths (2 new cases and 1 new death)
- West Carroll Parish –3,619 cases, 63 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –4,198 cases, 56 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,691 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,531 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,254 cases, 53 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 984 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)