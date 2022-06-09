BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,759 new cases and 4 new deaths on Thursday, June 9, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,272,817 and the total number of deaths to 17,355.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 22 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Thursday; coming to a total of 266 hospitalized patients with 11 on ventilators.
In our area, 66 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 51,220 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 51,220 cases, 756 deaths (21 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,387 cases, 145 deaths (15 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,906 cases, 134 deaths (1 new case)
- Franklin Parish – 7,392 cases, 178 deaths (9 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,004 cases, 135 deaths (4 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,785 cases, 98 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,159 cases, 89 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,440 cases, 77 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
- Madison Parish –3,286 cases, 59 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,486 cases, 64 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,641 cases, 66 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,305 cases, 61 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,710 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,543 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,635 cases, 55 deaths (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 996 cases, 11 deaths (2 new cases)