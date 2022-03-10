BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 174 new cases and 31 new deaths on Thursday, March 10, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,229,511 and the total number of deaths to 16,862.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 1 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 265 hospitalized patients with 28 on ventilators.
In our area, 19 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,413 total confirmed cases and 726 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,413 cases, 726 deaths (9 new cases and 6 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,186 cases, 137 deaths (1 new case)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,836 cases, 132 deaths (2 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,319 cases, 176 deaths (0 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Union Parish –6,895 cases, 129 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 6,671 cases, 94 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish –5,077 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –4,346 cases, 72 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,414 cases, 61 deaths (2 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,614 cases, 61 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –4,192 cases, 53 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,690 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,521 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,251 cases, 52 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 983 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)