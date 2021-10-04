Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,725 new cases, 39 new deaths on October 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,725 new cases and 39 new deaths on Monday, October 4, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 743,631 and the total number of deaths to 14,027.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 123 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 14 as of Monday; coming to a total of 715 hospitalized patients with 135 on ventilators.

In our area, 263 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 30,656 total confirmed cases and 570 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: