Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,725 new cases, 39 new deaths on October 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,725 new cases and 39 new deaths on Monday, October 4, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 743,631 and the total number of deaths to 14,027.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 123 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 14 as of Monday; coming to a total of 715 hospitalized patients with 135 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 263 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 30,656 total confirmed cases and 570 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 30,656 cases, 570 deaths (109 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 6,864 cases, 114 deaths (31 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,374 cases, 112 deaths (7 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Franklin Parish – 4,486cases, 135 deaths (43 new cases)
- Union Parish –3,895 cases, 100 deaths (11 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,205 cases, 75 deaths (9 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,134 cases, 74 deaths (11 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,724 cases, 60 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,198 cases, 52 deaths (no change)
- Winn Parish –2,578 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,895 cases, 46 deaths (7 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,669 cases, 45 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish –1,760 cases, 48 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,532 cases, 30 deaths (5 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,162 cases, 38 deaths (19 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –496 cases, 8 deaths (3 new cases)