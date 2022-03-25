BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 170 new cases and 11 new deaths on Friday, March 25, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,231,846 and the total number of deaths to 17,076.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 22 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Friday; coming to a total of 109 hospitalized patients with 8 on ventilators.
In our area, 13 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,487 total confirmed cases and 734 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,487 cases, 734 deaths (6 new cases and 3 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,198 cases, 143 deaths (0 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,847 cases, 133 deaths (1 new case)
- Franklin Parish – 7,334 cases, 176 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,908 cases, 130 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 6,700 cases, 95 deaths (0 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,083 cases, 88 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,372 cases, 75 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,428 cases, 63 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,620 cases, 65 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 4,215 cases, 56 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,692 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,532 cases, 38 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,366 cases, 54 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 985 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)