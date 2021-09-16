Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,663 new cases, 48 new deaths on September 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,663 new cases and 48 new deaths on Thursday, September 16, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 723,458 and the total number of deaths to 13,366.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 90 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 9 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 1,431 hospitalized patients with 267 on ventilators.

In our area, 360 new cases and 16 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 29,273 total confirmed cases and 536 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: