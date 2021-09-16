Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,663 new cases, 48 new deaths on September 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,663 new cases and 48 new deaths on Thursday, September 16, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 723,458 and the total number of deaths to 13,366.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 90 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 9 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 1,431 hospitalized patients with 267 on ventilators.
In our area, 360 new cases and 16 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 29,273 total confirmed cases and 536 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 29,273 cases, 536 deaths (107 new cases and 8 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 6,559 cases, 107 deaths (19 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,261 cases, 105 deaths (6 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Franklin Parish – 4,084 cases, 133 deaths (20 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –3,731 cases, 94 deaths (10 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 4,013 cases, 73 deaths (46 new cases and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –3,003 cases, 73 deaths (4 new cases and)
- Jackson Parish –2,620 cases, 59 deaths (13 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,103 cases, 50 deaths (9 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,516 cases, 57 deaths (6 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,803 cases, 46 deaths (3 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,549 cases, 44 deaths (6 new cases and 1 new death)
- Catahoula Parish –1,679 cases, 45 deaths (11 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,476 cases, 30 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,022 cases, 36 deaths (95 new cases and 1 new death)
- Tensas Parish –476 cases, 8 deaths (4 new cases)