BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 165 new cases and 10 new deaths on Thursday, March 31, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,232,422 and the total number of deaths to 17,127.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 4 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Thursday; coming to a total of 80 hospitalized patients with 7 on ventilators.
In our area, 14 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,498 total confirmed cases and 736 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,498 cases, 736 deaths (6 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,204 cases, 144 deaths (3 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,847 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,335 cases, 178 deaths (1 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish – 6,909 cases, 130 deaths (0 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,701 cases, 95 deaths (0 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,085 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish – 4,378 cases, 75 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,429 cases, 63 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,622 cases, 65 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 4,219 cases, 56 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,693 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,533 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,367 cases, 54 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 985 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)