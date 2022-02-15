BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,557 new cases and 42 new deaths on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,214,994 and the total number of deaths to 16,258.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 47 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 1,088 hospitalized patients with 112 on ventilators.
In our area, 270 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 49,892 total confirmed cases and 682 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 49,892 cases, 682 deaths (57 new cases and 5 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,015 cases, 130 deaths (32 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,751 cases, 130 deaths (8 new cases and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 7,027 cases, 159 deaths (47 new cases)
- Union Parish –6,807 cases, 121 deaths (19 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,421 cases, 90 deaths (39 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,019 cases, 89 deaths (10 new cases and 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish –4,268 cases, 70 deaths (8 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,230 cases, 58 deaths (4 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,338 cases, 59 deaths (13 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,534 cases, 57 deaths (3 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –4,111 cases, 49 deaths (4 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,648 cases, 55 deaths (6 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,471 cases, 35 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,014 cases, 46 deaths (16 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 971 cases, 11 deaths (4 new cases)