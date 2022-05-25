BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,547 new cases and 1 new death on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,254,640 and the total number of deaths to 17,319.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 3 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 162 hospitalized patients with 9 on ventilators.
In our area, 33 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,895 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,895 cases, 756 deaths (15 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,301 cases, 145 deaths (4 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,885 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,363 cases, 178 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish – 6,946 cases, 135 deaths (2 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,743 cases, 98 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish –5,129 cases, 89 deaths (5 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,415 cases, 76 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,269 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 4,464 cases, 64 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,635 cases, 66 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,282 cases, 61 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,706 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,540 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,626 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 991 cases, 11 deaths (1 new case)