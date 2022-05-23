BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,537 new cases and 5 new deaths on Monday, May 23, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,251,966 and the total number of deaths to 17,313.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 28 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Monday; coming to a total of 144 hospitalized patients with 6 on ventilators.
In our area, 34 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,871 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,871 cases, 756 deaths (22 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,286 cases, 145 deaths (3 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,879 cases, 134 deaths (1 new case)
- Franklin Parish – 7,361 cases, 178 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,942 cases, 135 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 6,741 cases, 98 deaths (0 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,122 cases, 89 deaths (3 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,412 cases, 76 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,267 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,459 cases, 64 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,635 cases, 66 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,282 cases, 61 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,705 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,540 cases, 38 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,626 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 989 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)